Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

RDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.