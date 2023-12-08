Raymond James Cuts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BOX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.