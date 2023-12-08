Redde Northgate plc (REDD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.30 on January 12th

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redde Northgate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 375.82 ($4.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £861.87 million, a P/E ratio of 639.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 347.93. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 438 ($5.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martin Ward acquired 31,000 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £98,890 ($124,908.42). Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.68) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Featured Stories

