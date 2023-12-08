Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

RWT stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $821.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

