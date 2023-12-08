Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RWT
Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.