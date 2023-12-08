Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.78. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 219,613 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $471,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

