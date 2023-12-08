Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director Sells $2,839,631.38 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Donald Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $267.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.62. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $196.11 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,532,000 after buying an additional 500,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

