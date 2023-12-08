Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of ExlService worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

EXLS stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

