Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 679,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

