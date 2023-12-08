Reviewing PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) & Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PRA Group and Mill City Ventures III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $815.51 million 1.01 $117.15 million ($1.50) -13.99 Mill City Ventures III $2.51 million 7.65 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.1% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PRA Group and Mill City Ventures III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.89%. Given PRA Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Volatility and Risk

PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mill City Ventures III has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% Mill City Ventures III -31.82% -4.62% -4.39%

Summary

PRA Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Mill City Ventures III

(Get Free Report)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.