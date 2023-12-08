RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.53.

RH opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.96 and a 200 day moving average of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

