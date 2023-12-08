Ric Smith Sells 15,417 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52.

On Friday, November 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $159,113.55.

Shares of S opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

