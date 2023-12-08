Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

