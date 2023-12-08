Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,841 shares of company stock worth $4,962,487. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.48 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

