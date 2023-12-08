Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $10.53

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.88. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 8,931,856 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,841 shares of company stock worth $4,962,487 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

