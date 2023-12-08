Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $21,339.54 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 206 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $21,339.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,648.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROKU opened at $100.68 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

