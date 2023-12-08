Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMT

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,698.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,467.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $154,706.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,198,698.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,786 shares of company stock worth $1,940,092 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.