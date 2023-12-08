Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $8.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 857,938 shares of company stock worth $7,439,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rover Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rover Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Rover Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.40 and a beta of 1.99. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

