RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,015 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.87) to GBX 840 ($10.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £145,575 ($183,876.47). Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RS Group stock opened at GBX 779.60 ($9.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,559.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 720.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 746.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,400.00%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

