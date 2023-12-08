Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after buying an additional 744,310 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

