Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.64.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.36. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$27.45 and a 1-year high of C$42.15.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9027081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

