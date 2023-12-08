Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
SGMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Sagimet Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $158,000.
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.
