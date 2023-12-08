Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Gap Down to $24.47

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $23.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 82,461 shares changing hands.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

