Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Gap Down to $26.71

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $25.82. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 23,789 shares.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

