Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Gap Down to $24.12

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $23.51. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 42,392 shares.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $744.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.