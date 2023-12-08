Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $37,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

