Scotiabank Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,756 shares of company stock worth $33,161,134 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 682,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.