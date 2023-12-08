Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$46.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$46.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.64.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$41.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.36. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$27.45 and a twelve month high of C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.9027081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

