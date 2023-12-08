Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-0.01 EPS.

Semtech Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

