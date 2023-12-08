Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Semtech by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

