ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $770.00 at Argus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $675.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $687.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.19. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $695.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

