Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. Shopify has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $75.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $129,735,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

