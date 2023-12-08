Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $86.00 at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. Shopify has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.