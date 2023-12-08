Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $86.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.