Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$100.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$97.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$44.06 and a 52-week high of C$102.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$82.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. In related news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,381. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

