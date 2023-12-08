Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Shopify

Shares of SHOP opened at C$97.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$44.06 and a 1 year high of C$102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$86,175.38. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. Insiders have sold 64,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

