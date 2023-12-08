Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.54) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.25).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Stock Performance

About The Weir Group

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($23.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,808.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,805.98. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,072 ($26.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,997.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.