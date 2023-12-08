Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.54) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.25).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Weir Group
The Weir Group Stock Performance
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.