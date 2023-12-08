Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.54. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1,158,443 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

