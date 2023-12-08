Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.54. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1,158,443 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
