Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,314 over the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

