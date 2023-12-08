SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBOW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

SBOW opened at $29.59 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $752.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riposte Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 177,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

