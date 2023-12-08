Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $286.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

