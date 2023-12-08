Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 142,959 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 142,959 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

