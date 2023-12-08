SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.73.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.22%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $38,666,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

