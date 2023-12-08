Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $501,313.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,615.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,615.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

