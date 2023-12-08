Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.01. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,783.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

