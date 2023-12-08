Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $164.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

