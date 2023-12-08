Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.1% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCI opened at $117.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.