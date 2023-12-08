Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $189.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.