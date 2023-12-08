Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.