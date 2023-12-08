Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.