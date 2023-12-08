Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vista Energy worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 21,059.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,748,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,386,000 after purchasing an additional 328,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,343,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.00. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIST. UBS Group began coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

